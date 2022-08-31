Electric Vehicle charging units have been approved for a York shopping centre.

City of York Planners have approved six charging stations, with associated sub-station, lighting and cabinet be erected at the Vangarde Retail Park.

A report by council planners says the scheme proposed by EV equipment suppliers Ionity GMBH of Munich, Germany, received no objections or comments when the plans went out for local consultation.

Huntington Parish Council also gave no objection to the application concerning part of the existing car park at Vangarde Way, Huntington.

The report also noted both local and national planning ambitions to help reduce emissions of Carbon Dioxide. It would help boost the use of renewable energy and help reduce harmful emissions and improve air quality.

It continued: “The power cabinets and substation units would be located on an existing grass landscaped area, set away from the nearby highway and separated from it by a crash barrier positioned to the south of the development site.”

The planners concluded: “The proposal would have no undue impact on the visual amenity of the surrounding area and would comply with (both local and national planning policies).”