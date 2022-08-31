POLICE are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a missing woman, who was last seen on Saturday.

North Yorkshire Police are today continuing to search for the missing 73-year-old woman Judith Holliday, from Harrogate, who was last seen on Saturday morning (August 27).

A member of the public in Wetherby reported a sighting of Judith to police yesterday (August 30) - and officers are currently carrying out enquiries in the town.

Searches are also continuing in rural areas around Harrogate. This includes the use of a police drone to allow officers to cover large open space.

Extensive CCTV enquires are still taking place to try and establish any further positive sightings.

North Yorkshire Police Critical Incident Inspector, Martin Smith, said: “We’re currently extremely concerned for the welfare of Judith. The last positive sighting was at Library Gardens in Harrogate town centre at 10.43am on Saturday. I believe that Judith has either walked from this location on foot or has boarded public transport.

“Judith is described as white, thin build, approximately 5ft in height, with medium length grey hair. Judith was last seen wearing dark coloured trousers and a coat.

“I would urge members of the public, in particular people in the Harrogate and Wetherby areas, to remain vigilant and report any sightings to police immediately.”