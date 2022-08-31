PLANS for a major community woodland west of York have taken a major step forward with approval given for parking and access.

City of York Council has granted Forestry England consent to build vehicle access, a service road, a parking area and a formal marked trail west of Knapton village.

The 3.1ha Knapton Moor Community Woodland, also known as Bell Wood, will form part of the larger 76ha York Community Woodland, being created as a lasting legacy to Queen Elizabeth II.

The council bought the Green Belt land at Knapton Moor and Wetherby Road, Rufforth, in 2020. Last year, it signed a deal with Forestry England for the government agency to manage the woodland and deliver an income to the city for 120 years.

A report by council planners says the city council received no objections to the parking and access proposal, though Rufforth with Knapton Parish Council said a larger car park and toilets and other facilities might be needed in future.

At present, some 18 parking spaces have approval, which will be used as a site compound, with access for vehicles undertaking planting on the site.

The car park, accessed from Northfield Lane, will include knee rail fencing and a small “swale and bund” to ensure vehicles cannot access the rest of the site from the car park.

The site, which is currently meadow with tree planting on it, aims to contain 50,000 trees by spring 2023, eventually increasing to 210,000 trees, one for every resident of York.

At present, there is no public access, but the council and Forestry England plan cycle paths, play areas, sensory gardens, wooded areas, wildflower meadow, a cafe, commercial area and a forestry school.

Forestry England says on its website: “The site, near the village of Knapton to the west of York, will be transformed into a beautiful, interactive woodland for the people of York to explore and enjoy, providing health and wellbeing benefits for all.”

Council planners say such use is a ‘very special circumstance’ so it is allowed on Green Belt Land

The community woodland would also offset carbon emissions as part of a National Forest project.

The planners also noted that following concerns about wildlife, Forestry England also submitted a detailed report showing there are no water voles or great crested newts at the site.

Council officials also recommended measures, such as layout work taking place outside the bird nesting season, to mitigate any impact on birdlife.

Recommending approval, the planners concluded: “It is felt that the creation of this nature based recreational resource, which is part of an established wider national forest project, and designed for the long term and providing significant benefits in terms of the environment and health and recreation, outweigh the any harm caused to the green belt.”