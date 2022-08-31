A YORK independent art gallery is celebrating its 40th anniversary in style.

Pyramid Gallery has been at 43, Stonegate in York since 1991 having first been previously established in nearby Gillygate and is this year celebrating it’s 40th anniversary.

To celebrate they are working hand in hand with the Contemporary Glass Society, who also happen to be turning 25, to put on a special exhibition at the stonegate art house.

The pair have been working together since 2008, promoting the society’s 800 member glass artists. For this landmark exhibition, they wanted a theme that suggested celebratory glitz for their silver anniversary and came up with the name ‘Bedazzled’. Between Pyramid Gallery owner Terry Brett and the CGS selectors, 25 artists were selected.

The show, which include a total of 60 glass exhibits ranging in style and technique.

Terry, who has acquired a passion for studio glass since taking on the business in 1994, said he is expecting visitors and collectors to be amazed at the range of different types of glass art and the quality of the work on display.

He said: "There are so many different ways to create a work of art using glass and we have in this show some really stunning and imaginatively made glass treasures."

Alongside the main show, a secondary exhibition, named by the CGS as ‘Razzle Dazzle’ includes small pieces that measure no more than 5 x 5 inches by 60 makers, some of whom were selected for the Bedazzled exhibition.

Acrylic jewellery by Gail Klevan

Terry said: "Pyramid Gallery is focused on traditional skills.

"Jewellery is made by crafts people, often in a tiny workshop or on a kitchen table. Often with hand tools. We sell carved wood cats by a man called Perry Lancaster who makes each piece using hand saws, files and sandpaper.

"Almost everything we sell is predominantly made by a person in a small workshop, and mostly in Britain.

"And 95 per cent of all business is conducted between one person and another. We know all our suppliers and we know most of our customers.

"Recently I have put my rabbit cartoons, that are commemorations of celebrities or special people that have died, into two books that have been funded and published by Pyramid Gallery. I give them to customers and friends in the hope that they will make a donation to one of the charities. So far, the two books have raised close to £3,000 for St Leonard’s Hospice and Refugee Action York."

Terry Brett with a copy of one of his books

The show opens on Saturday, September 10 at 11am and runs until the October 30.

Gallery opening times are 10am until 5pm Monday to Saturday.

The exhibition can be viewed online on the gallery website at pyramidgallery.com, but the only way to fully appreciate the display is to visit the gallery.