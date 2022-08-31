COUNCILLORS in York have said they are working with community venues to set up 'warm banks' to help those struggling to pay their heating bills this winter.

Councils across the country have signalled using churches, community centres and libraries as the ‘warm banks’ for people unable to afford to heat their homes this winter during the cost of living crisis.

And councillor Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities at City of York Council, said they are looking into the possibility of opening centres similar to this in York.

Cllr Smalley said: "City of York Council is working with a range of community-based venues to use their buildings as warm places during winter.

"There have been a number of organisations including our Explore libraries showing an interest in offering to be a warm place for people through the colder months.

"We are currently discussing what that might mean and how we can support them. More information will be shared when available.”

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils in England, said while local authorities were doing all they can, ‘warm banks’ were not alternatives to providing householders with “adequate resources” to make heating their homes affordable. The Government has said it will continue to “make sure that people have got the resources to heat their own home."

The idea comes as the average householder’s yearly energy bill is set to rise from October to £3,549, Ofgem confirmed last week.

Although the idea of such spaces is not new, their existence was brought to a wider audience by consumer rights campaigner, Martin Lewis, earlier this year.

In a tweet in July, Mr Lewis said: “Can’t believe I’m writing this, but I wonder if this winter we'll need ‘warm banks’ the equivalent of ‘food banks’ where people who can’t afford heating are invited to spend their days at no cost with heating, eg libraries, public buildings?”

Councillor Andrew Western, chair of the LGA’s resources board, said that councils and local partners will continue to do all they can to protect those on the lowest incomes against the rising costs of fuel, food, transport and other essentials.

Cllr Western said: "As we enter the forthcoming winter months, councils are taking practical steps to support people in their community who need it the most.

“These include the development of warm hubs in some areas as well other important initiatives that are aimed at both addressing immediate hardship and building longer-term financial resilience and wellbeing.

"The mainstream welfare system should ensure people have sufficient means to meet true living costs and councils and local partners need adequate resources to provide targeted and effective crisis support alongside services which increase opportunity and lift people out of poverty for good.”