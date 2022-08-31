A former York shop that sold fireplaces can be converted into a beauty salon.

Planners have agreed to an application from Miss A Lofthouse concerning 27 Yarburgh Way, York.

A report by City of York planners said the proposed change of use for the former Classic Rooms Fireplaces received no objections from neighbours or statutory bodies.

The planners noted the property was an empty shop located in a small parade of shops and commercial premises in Badgers Hill.

They said: “The proposed beauty salon is considered compatible and complementary to the retail offer in that it would encourage visitors to the centre. The parade contains a mix of shops serving the local population as well as the wider area.”

The proposed hours for the business were reported as from 9am to 5pm weekdays and from 9am to 7pm on Saturdays. But 7am to 9.30am flexibility for opening was suggested.

City planners concluded: “The proposal is a use consistent with the area and complies with relevant policy in regards to the proposed use and issues of amenity.”

Conditions were imposed, including not allowing the venture to trade before 7am and after 9pm Monday to Sunday.