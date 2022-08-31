LOCALS will be staging a 'wake' at their village pub tonight - exactly a year after it was closed.

Sam Smith's pub The Castle Inn in Sheriff Hutton closed a year ago today, and has not re-opened since.

Locals will be staging a 'sit-out' outside the pub at 6.30pm this evening to mark the anniversary.

Villager Roy Thompson said the Castle, which overlooks the village green, had been a 'beloved and old fashioned Sam Smith's pub'.

There was still a 'foodie' pub in Sheriff Hutton, he said - The Highwayman off Finkle Street.

"But sometimes people just want a pub where they can go for a drink and just to talk nonsense with people they know," Roy said.

The Castle Inn's status is listed online as 'temporarily closed'.

A member of staff at Sam Smith's brewery said there was 'no update' on the status of the pub.