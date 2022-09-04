DO you like a surprise? If so, check out these fabulous photos from our Press Camera Club members who have been challenged this month to take photos on the theme of 'surprise surprise.'

Top marks to Lisa Young for finding this statue of Cilla Black in Liverpool - the much-loved entertainer hosted the popular TV show by the same name, of course.

Fran Milner submitted a photo of a lone fox and wrote: "I don't know who was most shocked to see who! He stood, startled, I stood startled, my camera wasn't ready, neither was I! Not the best photo but the best I could get before he ran off."

Sue Gabbatiss shared a super-cute snap of a cat just chillin' in a barn wall - a bit of a surprise discovery there!

And we really loved Marion Hayhurst's photo among the heather.

Well done to Jess Clark for spotting this single poppy in a field of cornflowers near Tollerton - it made a striking photograph.

Jess Clark's photo of a single poppy in a field of cornflowers

The Northern Lights were seen in North Yorkshire last month and Emma Richardson shared a snap she took on her camera phone of the aurora borealis seen from Thirsk.

And we thought Sarah Gabbatiss's photo of her daughter peeping through the money tree at Mother Shipton's Cave was super cute and utterly charming.

We wouldn't use the same words for Sharon Allan's photo of a killer whale spotted during a trip in Alaska last month. Awesome would be a better description and well done for capturing the moment.

Spot the cat in the wall - photo by Sue Gabbatiss

And so to our winner. We've picked this stunning image by Helen Jarvis-Ong, who was out capturing the sunset on Crosby beach in Liverpool when she was photobombed in the most spectacular style. Surprise, surprise indeed!

Congratulations Helen, who has won our £50 prize. And well done all the finalists, and thanks to everyone who took part.

Our winner: Helen Jarvis-Ong was photobombed in epic style while capturing the sunset on Crosby beach in Liverpool

Would you like to see your photographs published - or take part in our monthly competition?

More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented amateur photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

Every day we will feature pictures from our camera club on our letters pages.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.

The theme for September will be: #YorkinBlackandWhite2022

Good luck everyone!