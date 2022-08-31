THE Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York are inviting people to join them for a two-course set dinner at a York vegan restaurant next week to boost the Lord Mayor's Appeal.

The Sheriff of York, Suzie Mercer, says she adopted a fully vegan diet, encouraged by her daughter Rebecca, following a cancer scare a few years ago while she was still a serving City of York councillor.

"I’m sure this evening will be enjoyable as well as beneficial to the charities," she said.

"Please help our charities by booking now. It's a steal for only £22 per person with drinks extra from the full bar. The event will be followed by a raffle, so bring some cash!"

She added that the Civic Party was very keen in this difficult year to support smaller charities in York, which might not have a high profile and might benefit disproportionately from the modest sums raised.

The meal will take place at the Orchid Vegan Restaurant in George Hudson Street at 6pm on Tuesday September 6.

Owner Jean Zhuang said: ""We are pleased be involved with the Lord Mayor’s Appeal this year. These smaller charities deserve our support and we will be delighted to introduce new people to our fully-vegan Asian cuisine."

Here is the menu, to be shared between 4 people

Starters

Mushroom Toast x 4 (allergens: soya, gluten, wheat)

Mini Spring Rolls x 8 (allergens: wheat)

Salt and Pepper Vegan King Prawn x 4 (allergens: soya)

Cumin Vegan Lamb Skewers x 4 (allergens: soya)

Mains

Vegan Chicken in Black Bean Sauce (allergens: wheat, soya, sulphites)

Vegan Battered King Prawn in Szechuan Sauce (allergens: wheat)

General Tso’s Tofu (allergens: soya, wheat, sulphites)

Mongolian-style Stir-Fry Beef (allergens: soya, gluten)

Stir Fry Broccoli with Garlic (allergens: none)

Served with

Shiitake Fried Rice (allergens: none)

Chips (allergens: none)

Tickets are available to purchase via Eventbrite: https://tinyurl.com/LM-Appeal