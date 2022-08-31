A TEAM from a Pickering farm shop will run a half marathon next month, raising money for charity.
Karl Avison, Amy Cook and Michael Kipling from Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café, in Pickering, are to take on the Great North Run on September 11, in Newcastle, in aid of cancer and heart charities.
Karl Avison founded Cedarbarn Farm Shop with his with, Mandy, and is raising money for Cancer Research.
He said: "Sadly, like so many people, we have been touched by cancer.
"Mandy and I have lost parents and close family to cancer, friends have bravely fought the battle and thankfully defeated it, and we hope that by the time our grandsons grow up, with more investment into research, many more people will be cured, and cancer will become a thing of the past.
“There really is no time to lose."
The team are also holding a series of fundraising events and have already passed Karl’s original target of £500.
More information and details on how to support the team cane be found here: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/karls-giving-page-134
