THE oldest horticultural society in the world will hold its annual autumn show in a York village hall next month - more than 250 years after it was formed.
The Ancient Society of York Florists will be holding its autumn show at Wigginton Recreation Hall on Saturday September 10.
Show secretary Ann Simpson said the show would include classes for roses and fuchsias, chrysanthemums, dahlias, pelargoniums and geraniums.
There would also be pot plants, cut flowers, gladioli, fruit classes, vegetables, floral art, baking and photography.
"The show opens at 11am and runs until 3pm and admission is £1," she said.
"Homemade refreshments are available and parking is free."
She said the society for the amateur gardener, grower and exhibitor of fruit, flowers and vegetables was the oldest horticultural society in the world, having been formed in 1768.
The society has held a show every year, even through the First and Second World Wars.
For more information, go to www.ancientsocietyofyorkflorists.co.uk.
