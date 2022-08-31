YORK Museums Trust has appointed a new chief executive.

Kathryn Blacker, who has spent the last nine years as Chapter Steward at York Minster, will join the museums trust as its new head full-time in January.

She replaces Reyahn King, who left this summer to become director of heritage properties at the National Trust for Scotland, after leading the museums trust through the pandemic.

James Grierson, the chair of York Museums Trust, said he was delighted to be able to announce Ms Blacker's appointment.

"We had some really exceptional candidates and Kathryn impressed us all with her ability, experience and commitment," he said.

"Kathryn’s depth and breadth of experience and her commitment to connecting culture to communities and audiences will support the Trust in its ambitions and on the next stage of its journey."

During her time at York Minster, Ms Blacker oversaw projects to diversify income and ensure financial and environmental sustainability.

She introduced systems designed to understand audiences and businesses better, and led a programme to invest in the Minster's wider estate.

Before joining the Minster, she worked at the BBC and later as Deputy Director of the National Science and Media Museum at Bradford.

Speaking about her new role, she said: “I am very excited to be joining York Museums Trust and building on the positive foundations Reyahn King has left in place.

"I will miss the colleagues at York Minster who have become close friends, the support I have found in the wider cathedral network and the sense of contributing to something bigger than us all. However, I am looking forward to getting to know, to be inspired and challenged by a new group of people. I am passionate about the opportunity available through the Trust’s collections, buildings, gardens and art to share our stories with an ever widening range of individuals and communities.”

Canon Michael Smith, the Acting Dean of York, said Ms Blacker had made a 'massive contribution to ... the way that we work at York Minster'.

"In addition to her undoubted abilities as a manager and a strategic thinker, we have all benefited from her humanity, empathy and approachability," he said. "Kathryn has always rejoiced when valued members of our team have moved onwards and upwards in their careers, even when that has left us with the challenge of replacing an excellent colleague. So I believe I speak on behalf of the whole Minster community in thanking Kathryn for all that she has contributed to the life of York Minster and wishing her well for the future at the York Museums Trust.”