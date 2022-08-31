WORK is almost complete to clear a former York football ground.

Anyone walking along Grosvenor Road in York would barely recognise the former home of York City Football Club, Bootham Crescent today.

After weeks of work the site is now almost cleared of buildings and all that remains of the pitch and stands is mounds of earth.

York City Football Club completed its sale of Bootham Crescent to Persimmon Homes for £7 million earlier this year.

Contractors East Coast Construction have been hard at work removing any traces of the old buildings from the dormant 4.25 acre brownfield site.

Bootham Crescent was the club's home for nearly 90 years - from 1932 until 2020 - until its move to the new LNER Community Stadium at Monks Cross and it will be re-developed with 93 new homes.

The few remaining buildings at the Bootham Crescent site. Picture: Haydn Lewis

A Persimmon spokesman said its plans would see the history of the ground preserved for residents and the wider community to enjoy.

The spokesman added that 19 of the new properties would be transferred to a housing association, including houses to be made available for social rent and discount sale.

Scott Waters, managing director of Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “The preservation of the ground’s history is absolutely central to our redevelopment plans to provide a fitting and lasting legacy that fans, residents and the wider public can enjoy.

“As the new custodians of the site, preserving its heritage in a way that the community can be proud is of vital importance and we are excited to start work on bringing these plans to life."

A view of the site from St Olave's Road. Picture: Haydn Lewis

Grosvenor Road closed on August 15 and is set to remain shut until 5.30pm on September 18.

The closure is directly outside the former football ground entrance.