A charitable trust wants to improve the B&B facilities of a historic York building to help support the UK’s oldest living convent.

The Congregation of Jesus Charitable Trust seeks to reconfigure the third floor of 17-19 Blossom Street, an 18th Century grade 1-listed building.

The application proposes altering the existing five bedrooms on the third floor to four bedrooms, all with en-suite showers, as four of the current rooms use shared facilities.

It said: “The changes are minimal in terms of impact however it allows the bed and breakfast progress their company facilities to provide a standard expectation from their customers.

“The Bar Convent is the oldest living convent in the UK and continues to maintain an environment which supports the Sisters who reside therein.

“The current bed and breakfast business provides a substantial proportion of the overall income. The revenue generated is fundamental to support both the upkeep of the collection of buildings and maintain a facility to support the community of Sisters.”

The application further explained that the Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre in the Micklegate historic conservation area is run by Bar Convent Enterprises Ltd, a social enterprise.

“The role of the Enterprise is to raise funds to donate to the charity to help fund its work in education. Historically this has been achieved by offering Accommodation (23 bedrooms), a Shop, a Café, an Exhibition and Meetings facilities.

“Like most other businesses, we have found recent trading conditions difficult due to the pandemic, increasing costs and cost-conscious consumers. To remain financially sustainable, it has been necessary to increase our volume of business and improve accommodation standards to justify room rate increases.”

In addition to offering en-suite rooms, the proposed changes would also allow the trust to control temperatures on the floor, saying rising heat meant the third floor exceeded the 37C recorded outside during the July heatwave.

The application continued: “Bar Convent Enterprises and its parent charity are proud custodians of The Bar Convent, which was established by the religious order in 1686 and is still occupied by its members today.

“During the last decade our organisation has invested heavily to conserve the building, but has sensitively improved facilities to provide a continuing and sustainable purpose. This has secured the jobs of at least 35 local people and has enabled broader audiences access to enjoy the building.

“In each phase of its progression, the Centre’s team have diligently considered the impact of change on the grain of the building and have achieved both the accolade of local people and approval from City of York Council planning.”

It added the proposed changes would not change the building’s hotel use category, there would be no extensive alterations to its external façade and no changes to access.