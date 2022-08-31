TEAM members from a farm shop in a North Yorkshire town are preparing to take on the Great North Run for charity.
Karl Avison, Amy Cook and Michael Kipling from Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café in Pickering will tackle the Great North Run on September 11 in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Mr Avison, who founded the farm shop with his wife, Mandy, said: "Sadly, like so many people, we have been touched by cancer. Mandy and I have lost parents and close family to cancer, friends have bravely fought the battle and thankfully defeated it.
"We hope that by the time our grandsons grow up, with more investment into research, many more people will be cured and cancer will become a thing of the past. There really is no time to lose."
The team are also holding a series of fundraising events and have already smashed Mr Avison's target of £500.
If you would like to support the team, visit: https://bit.ly/3wKQffj
