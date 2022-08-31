A BRAND new Rock Choir is opening in a North Yorkshire town next month - organised by a "much-loved" choir leader.

Rock Choir leader, Steve Brown, is excited to launch the Rock Choir in Thirsk - after he recently lead his Yorkshire Choirs to perform at two amazing concerts held at Castle Howard.

Steve along with 60 Yorkshire Rock Choir members took to the stage as the main support slot before the main show began. As well as the members on stage, Rock Choir Members from all over the UK travelled to Castle Howard to be part of a huge flash mob experience in the audience.

Steve said: "It was a real pleasure to perform at Castle Howard over the weekend. The main thing that people take away from being a part of Rock Choir is how great it makes you feel, the buzz of being part of something so incredible and fun.

"At Castle Howard I really felt that the amazing audience got to share this wonderful feeling with us. Everyone just had such a great time, and in such a beautiful location."

Thirsk Rock Choir will meet on a Monday night from 7pm at The Thirsk Methodist Church.