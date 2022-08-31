BT has submitted planning applications for even more ‘Street Hubs’ across York.

The phone giant has revealed plans for four more of the hubs that will offer a range of digital information, advertising and free telephone calls.

The latest sites are opposite the Principal Hotel on Station Road, York; at the front of Ryedale Court, the Village, Haxby, at the front of 25 Boroughbridge Road, York, and in Queen Street, York.

They follow recent applications for Blossom Street, St Helens Square, Kings Square, St Sampsons Square, Parliament Street, Bishopthorpe Road, The Stonebow, St Maurices Road and fronting Museum Gardens, all in York.

At some locations, they would replace existing telephone boxes.

The hubs feature two 75-inch screens, and are likened to a 21st Century noticeboard and equivalent to the original K1 telephone kiosk, launched in 1921. They would feature programming from LBC radio, advertising, community news and council/ public interest messaging.

When plans for the first hub in Blossom Street were submitted earlier this summer, the application said the sleek and modern hubs hubs would replace existing worn-out BT payphones at no cost to the council.

It added: “The Street Hub has added benefits of free Wi-Fi connectivity and other valuable services to tourists and recreational users, thereby encouraging greater use of the city’s streetscapes as part of the wider digital connectivity expected in modern cities.”