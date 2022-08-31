All politicians will use a crisis to further their agenda. So some context is required to Rachael Maskell’s comments on the energy crisis (Energy price cap is a ‘scandal’, says MP, August 27).

She cherry-picked France to compare prices rises to UK ones. France is almost unique in that it produces 69 per cent of its electricity from nuclear and 11 per cent from hydro - gas is barely used. In Germany the annual average bill for gas alone will be €4,048.