Have you noticed how the words ‘Prince of Wales has broken down’ can be fitted to the tune of ‘London Bridge is falling down?’ Try it.
I’m disappointed to hear that our proud flagship, HMS Prince of Wales, is suffering from ‘emerging mechanical problems’ off the Isle of Wight - though not half as upset as the Royal Navy will be.
I hope the unfortunate mishap that’s befallen this proud vessel isn’t a metaphor for post-Brexit UK. Discuss.
In olden days our aircraft carriers were often impressively named after ‘true-Brit’ qualities such as HMS Indefatigable and HMS Invincible. In view of the current situation perhaps it’s a good thing that practice is discontinued. Personally, I hope they don’t build another such anachronistic leviathan, especially if it had to be christened HMS ‘Oops-a-Daisy’ in view of this class of vessel’s misfortunes.
Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive
