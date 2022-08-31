The announcement of the next Prime Minister will not be the only thing happening on September 5. That is also the day when the legal challenge to the Government’s brutal Rwanda policy is back in the High Court.

I believe York has always been a welcoming community. That’s why we should be appalled that the Government is choosing to threaten victims of war, torture and persecution with deportation to Rwanda. There are other more humane options, which are less costly to the British taxpayers, and which comply with the human right to claim asylum.