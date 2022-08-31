The announcement of the next Prime Minister will not be the only thing happening on September 5. That is also the day when the legal challenge to the Government’s brutal Rwanda policy is back in the High Court.
I believe York has always been a welcoming community. That’s why we should be appalled that the Government is choosing to threaten victims of war, torture and persecution with deportation to Rwanda. There are other more humane options, which are less costly to the British taxpayers, and which comply with the human right to claim asylum.
Like many others in York, I have followed the development of the refugee crisis closely for some years. I have seen how so many people in our community have responded with compassion to the crises in Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan. Now we need to respond with similar compassion to stop innocent refugees being deported to Rwanda by force.
Please join the #StopRwanda campaign on social media, and support those charities who are challenging the Rwanda policy in the courts.
Linda Watson, Acomb, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel