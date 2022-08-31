My grandfather was a proud policeman in York in the 1930s and 40s. Sadly he would be both ashamed and horrified by the actions and performance of today’s police.
I am a recently retired teacher and I am 110 per cent certain that if I got drunk and decided to urinate in a high street clothing shop’s fitting cubicle I would be both convicted and dismissed from my job as well as becoming largely unemployable.
However, a young probationary police officer with Cleveland Police has apparently escaped prosecution for this exact offence in York and may even be able to continue to represent the great British police force on our streets (PC’s career in the balance, August 24). My, how standards have fallen!
Steve Varey, Norton, Malton
