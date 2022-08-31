POLICE are growing increasingly concerned about a missing East Yorkshire man.

Humberside Police say they want help to locate missing Cameron who was last seen at about 2am on Sunday (August 28) in the Bridlington area.

He is white, 5'10, of slim build, with short dark hair, and is thought to be wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans, grey boots and carrying  black rucksack.

Any information  call 101, quoting log 142 30/08.