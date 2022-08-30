RESIDENTS in a country area of North Yorkshire are being advised to keep their windows shut after an incident in which 200 tonnes of sawdust were ploughed into a farmer's field.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service issued the warning to residents and businesses in the Bishop Monkton to Burton Leonard area,near Ripon.
"Huge amounts of dust is being created," it warned.
It did not reveal the circumstances of the sawdust ploughing incident.
