Brits who love to indulge in fish and chips after a long week could be in for a nasty surprise within weeks with prices set to soar amid shortage fears.

The cost of chips could rise after suppliers warned the numerous heatwaves this summer has hit UK potato crops.

Experts have warned the British staple could rise in price as early as September, in just a week’s time.

Speaking to The Grocer, one wholesaler warned: “There is a lot of speculation at the moment. The chip guys have already put through significant increases in the last 12 months due to fuel and energy costs and this is the next opportunity for them to increase the price.

“However, we won’t get a true picture until they have lifted the crop in September or October.”

Q Catering said: “From current prices we are probably looking at a 20 per cent increase.

“That will take the overall increase to around 50 per cent to 60 per cent since last year.”

Isle of Ely Produce added: “Indications are that the heat has really wrecked crops and any rain now could hurt yields further.

“With expensive inputs and lack of yield it is inevitable that prices will go up but there has also been lower demand which may offset some of that."

UK Fish and chips price hike warning

It comes after Brits were warned earlier this year that the average price for fish and chips could rise as high as £10.

President of the NFFF Andrew Cook, who owns a chippie in Lancashire, has warned prices could rise from £7.50 to over £10.

Andrew said: "We have always worked on very narrow margins but now the increases are so severe it is going to be impossible for businesses to absorb."

He added: “We are in unprecedented times where we are seeing high levels of inflation and food inflation is even higher.

“Most of the supplies we use in the fish and chip industry have increased drastically in price and we are expecting this to continue for some considerable time.

“Other products are simply not available, and we have seen suppliers move away from the sector.”