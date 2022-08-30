Plans have been submitted to demolish redundant farm buildings in a York village and replace them with five market houses.

Mr Robin Garland of Model Farm House, The Green, Upper Poppleton, has applied to City of York Council, to build three two-bed houses and two-three-bed houses on a 1951m2 site.

His application says the farm buildings to the rear of the of the granary/stable block became redundant when farming ended at the site some years ago with the sale of its nearby land.

In 2017, Mr Garland bought the site and undertook extensive renovations and repair work to restore the farmhouse and outbuildings to modern habitable standards.

More recently in 2021, the brick barn adjoining the Farmhouse was converted to a one-bed dwelling.

The remaining buildings have some use as storage space but their “generally run-down condition detracts from the character and setting of the historic buildings at the front of the site.”

The application says the proposed scheme will enhance the character of the conservation area site and deliver valuable housing supply to York.

It added: “The proposal does not give rise to any adverse impact on the amenity of adjoining residents. There are no ecological, drainage, access archaeological or other technical issues that would prevent development proceeding.”