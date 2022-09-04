These lovely guinea pigs - Marmalade, plus his mum and his aunty - were admitted to the York RSPCA's animal centre in Landing Lane by an inspector because their needs were not getting met.

Staff at the centre say they are all very shy guineas who will need quiet and experienced adopters who understand their insecurities.

They have come on a little since being in the care of the RSPCA but still have a long way to go, staff say.

When they first came in they were so scared they used to stay in their hiding spaces all the time.

They will now at least venture out and about around their accommodation while the staff are around.

Staff say adopters will need to understand that they may never like or want to be held but in time they will enjoy just being in the company of their family.

Staff do not know what has made them so fearful of people but believe they deserve their chance of a happy ending.

They will need lots of TLC so they can learn to trust people and know they mean no harm.

They are a lovely family who just need a home where they are understood and can overcome their fear and learn that life is fun.

The family will need an adult only home.

If living outside they are looking for accommodation where the hutch is a minimum of six feet long, with an attached run of a minimum eight feet.

They will also need an area to move them into when the weather becomes too cold or too hot. If living in the house, staff will happily discuss suitable accommodation.

