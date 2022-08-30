A restaurant at one of York’s top hotels has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.

The Bow Room Restaurant at Grays Court Hotel in Chapter House Street- in the shadow of York Minster- is cited in the Best Boutique Hotel Restaurant category in the Boutique Hotelier Awards.

The second annual awards are being run by the Boutique Hotelier magazine, the leading publication for the boutique hotel sector.

The awards aim to reward the best hotels in the country, recognise the most innovative new products and mark the achievements of excellent staff and employers in the hospitality sector, after a year of recovery and new challenges.

The Bow Room Restaurant at Grays Court is the only nominee in Yorkshire which the hotel says is ‘wonderful news for our region’. The accolade follows hotel owner Helen Heraty’s shortlisting for the Independent Hotelier of the Year Award, as recently reported by The Press.

The nomination also follows the restaurant winning this year’s ‘Taste of England’ Award in the 2022 Visit York’s Awards. Listed in the Michelin Guide and the only hotel restaurant in York with 3 AA rosettes, hotel chiefs say the Bow Room is "firmly establishing itself as a forerunner in York’s fine dining scene."

The restaurant is famous for a 'leisurely' nine-course tasting menu, which retails for £120.

TripAdvisor rates the restaurant 5-star, for its ‘British, healthy, contemporary’ cooking.

Recent comments on the public-supplied website include ‘should be six star’, and ‘amazing food..one of the best meals we have ever had.’ Another called the restaurant ‘exquisite’ and also praised its ‘impeccable service.’

Grays Court director Sarah Czarnecki: “The team are delighted that The Bow Room Restaurant has been shortlisted for the Boutique Hotelier Best Restaurant Award. Accompanying the successes of Grays Court, it’s great news that our restaurant is now being recognised in its own right. We believe we have the best kitchen and front of house team in the north of England and making the Boutique Hotelier shortlist underlines this.”

Grays Court Hotel and The Bow Room Restaurant Head Chef Adam Jackson said: "Myself and the entire team are proud to be shortlisted against industry heavyweights. We keep working hard to perfect our product and being shortlisted for the award let’s us know we are on the right track”.

The hotel is appealing for people to support Yorkshire’s bid for the award by voting for The Bow Room Restaurant using the following link - https://www.boutiquehotelier.com/hotel-categories-shortlists-boutique-hotelier-awards/.

Grays Court is one of the most historic buildings in England, with it also the oldest inhabited house in York. Witness to political favours courted by medieval Minster Treasurers and three royal visits, the building provided home and sanctuary to the illustrious Gray family for 200 years. For more details, go to: www.grayscourtyork.com