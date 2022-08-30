POLICE have launched an appeal following a three-vehicle collision in a North Yorkshire town.

The crash happened just after 2.15pm on August 26, on Marine Drive, Scarborough.

It involved a white Honda CRF100 motorcycle, a grey Renault Captur and a red Seat Leon.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “As a result of the collision the passenger on the motorcycle, a 58-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact police.

Dial 101, press 1 and pass information on to the Force Control Room, quoting reference 12220152808.