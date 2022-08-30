PEOPLE in York are being warned about a scam doing the rounds.

North Yorkshire Police say victims are being called by a scammer claiming to be an officer from the Metropolitan Police - the name being used recently is DC Arnold.

The 'officer' will claim they have a relative of the victim in custody with their bank card.

When the victim tells them they do not have a relative by that name and they have their card in their possession, they are told they must now secure their bank account as it has been compromised.

The victim is told to attend the bank and withdraw a large amount of cash which will be collected by a police officer who will attend their address.

The victim is told to lie to the bank if challenged as to why they are making these withdrawals.

Andy Fox North Yorkshire Police, financial abuse safeguarding officer, said: "Needless to say, this is a scam but unfortunately too many people are falling victim.

"Remember the police or your bank will never ask you to withdraw cash to hand to an officer and if you are ever instructed to lie to family friends, then it is a scam.

"The other scam which has been around for a while now and has featured many times in the press is where victims are being contacted on WhatsApp by someone claiming to be their son or daughter.

"The message will say they have dropped their phone and this is their new number and can you pay an urgent bill for me.

"Victims without checking are sending on occasions multiple bank transfers as instructed before realisation hits that this may be a scam.

"If you receive such a message, please physically check with your son or daughter before sending any money and I guarantee they will tell you they have not lost their phone and everything is fine.

"If you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, notify your bank immediately and call us on 101."