A MOTORCYCLE rider was found to have no insurance or license when caught during a Police clampdown on illegal motorcycle use in North Yorkshire.

Officers were out in Eastfield, near Scarborough, over the bank holiday weekend (August 27 to 29) to clamp down on the illegal use of motorcycles during ‘Operation Orbit.’

Under Operation Orbit, the force’s Off-Road Motorcycle Team carried out high visibility patrols in the Eastfield area alongside their neighbourhood policing team (NPT) colleagues.

This involved actively engaging with residents - including some of the riders - about the safe and appropriate use of road legal and non-road legal motorcycles.

They also emphasised the likelihood of facing a prosecution, receiving a road ban and the seizure of their bikes if found guilty at court.

While on patrol the Off-Road Motorcycle Team spotted a man on a black motorcycle acting suspiciously on Seamer, East Ayton, at 2.35pm on Saturday, August 27.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The rider failed to stop for the police and a short pursuit was carried out which resulted in his arrest five minutes later.

"The 38-year-old local man was later charged with failing to stop for the police, having no licence, no insurance and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

"He was bailed to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on 12 September 2022.

"Investigations are ongoing into other suspected offences including possession of Class A drugs and production of cannabis.

"He has been released under investigation regarding these matters."

Aside from motorcycle offence, the officers dealt with the driver of a Toyota Yaris on Beacon Road, Irton, for having no tax.

A Citroen C2 was also stopped and seized on Cayton Low Road, Eastfield, after the driver was found to have no insurance. A Traffic Offence Report was issued meaning the driver will face prosecution.

PCSO Jake Fairbotham, of Eastfield NPT, said: “We’re very grateful for the reports and information from the community and we’re determined to tackle anti-social and illegal use of motorcycles in our area."