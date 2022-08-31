Actor Freddie Fox will be in Harrogate later this month for the world premier of a play about his ancestor, the engineer, industrialist and philanthropist Samson Fox.

The Victorian inventor with a passion for philanthropy has largely been lost to history, due in part to a damaging legal battle with author Jerome K. Jerome.

That court case takes centre stage in the new play, The Man Who Captured Sunlight, which will be premiered at Harrogate’s Royal Hall on Friday September 23.

Samson was the great grandfather of the actor Edward Fox and his children, the actors Freddie Fox and Emilia Fox.

Freddie and his mother, the actress Joanna David, will attend the matinee performance of the play on September 23, with other members of the Fox family. They will take part in a Q&A with the actors and director after the play.

Freddie, whose breakthrough role was playing Jeremy Bamber in the chilling White House Farm, said: “Celebrating great new work, particularly as the story of Samson is so intrinsically tied to Harrogate, is utterly vital.”

Born into poverty in Bowling, Bradford, in 1838, Samson worked in the mills as a child. But after becoming an apprentice toolmaker, then setting up his own toolmaking business, he went on to become one of the wealthiest men of his day.

He revolutionised train travel, engine construction and street lighting. After moving to Harrogate, he was elected the town's mayor. He co-founded the Royal College of Music and was instrumental in building Harrogate’s Royal Hall.

The Man Who Captured Sunlight, Friday September 23, Royal Hall, Harrogate, with a matinee and evening performance.

More information at harrogatetheatre.co.uk/