THREE teenagers have been arrested following an attack on a man in York city centre.

North Yorkshire Police say the incident occurred at the junction of Parliament Street with High Ousegate at 10.30pm on Friday (August 26).

A man in his 50s was seriously assaulted and required treatment in hospital.

Officers have arrested three 18-year-old men on suspicion of assault. They have since been released under investigation.

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing for information from any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email laura.webster@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Laura Webster.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220153026.