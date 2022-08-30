A CHARITY boss has spent the day running through North Yorkshire on the latest leg of his run to London to deliver a letter to the next PM about the need to do more to prevent suicide in the North of England.

Matthew Smith, who founded charity If U Care Share with his family after his older brother Daniel O’Hare died by suicide at the age of 19, is running 289 miles from Chester-le-Street to Downing Street to deliver the letter to the new PM.

Yesterday he ran from Yarm to Topcliffe, and today planned to reach Tadcaster, after skirting York to the west near Green Hammerton. Tomorrow he will be pushing on to Bawtry in South Yorkshire.

The letter he is carrying, which has been co-signed by representatives from Samaritans, Beyond, Chasing the Stigma, PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide, James’ Place, as well as Matthew on behalf of If U Care Share, calls on the Government to include suicide prevention in the Levelling Up White Paper.

Matthew, who is running in a vest featuring the names of 183 people who have died by suicide, plans to deliver the letter to Downing Street two days after the new Premier takes over.

According to the Office for National Statistics in England, there were 4,912 suicides were registered in England in 2020.

The North East of England had the highest suicide rate – as has been the case in five out of the last 10 preceding years. In 2020, the region saw an increase of 15.7 per cent compared to 2019.

"Suicide prevention needs to be part of the Government’s Levelling Up agenda because the North East and North West have the highest rates of suicide - and it should be an obvious option to invest in to improve things.

“The letter urges the new Prime Minister, whoever that is, to ensure suicide prevention and support for those bereaved by suicide sits at the heart and alongside the Levelling Up White Paper - because currently it doesn't.

”This is an important message that needs to be delivered to our new Prime Minister and the Government and it is an honour to carry the letter to Downing Street on behalf of so many people.”

Matthew's brother Daniel O’Hare, from Lumley near Chester-le-Street, was 19 when he took his own life.

He had no previous history of mental health problems nor had he shown any outward signs of his intention.

"He was a normal young man, who was extremely popular and well known in his local community and had a large amount of friends and a family who loved him dearly," Matthew said. "He enjoyed football, spending time with friends and socialising."

As well as delivering the letter to the next PM, Matthew also hopes to raise awareness and more than £25,000 in the course of his 11-day 289-mile run.

To donate, visit bit.ly/matthewsrun

You can call Samaritans for free on 116 123