LOCAL residents are mounting a legal challenge to planners' decision to allow a new museum hall to be built across York's Leeman Road.

A group of residents says it has engaged a Leeds-based firm of planning lawyers to pursue a judicial review of City of York Council's planning committee decision to grant the National Railway Museum permission for a new Central Hall.

It said a 'pre-action letter' had been sent today to the authority, and to the museum as a third party.

Dr Paul Clarke, a resident of St Peter’s Quarter, who is leading the legal challenge on behalf of local residents, said the development of the new hall had been approved after a 'knife-edge vote' at the planning committee earlier this month.

Dr Paul Clarke

He said the loss of Leeman Road as a route for pedestrians and cyclists had been raised as a major concern by local residents throughout the consultation and planning process.

“We have been trying to engage with the council and the NRM for many years, but we have been totally ignored," he claimed.

"They have put commercial interests before the interests of the local community."

He said the loss of Leeman Road would severely impact the daily lives of thousands of local residents, particularly women, children, people with disabilities, and the elderly, and also removed a key north-south cycle corridor.

“The alternative route adds nearly half a kilometre to our journey, along a path that won't feel safe after dark,"he said.

"The NRM has agreed to allow people to walk through during opening hours, but this only covers 50 per cent of journeys made by local residents and they will have to battle through hordes of visitors."

He stressed that the group was not opposed to the York Central development or the expansion of the NRM, but was only asking for the retention of a direct, safe route, to and from the city centre for pedestrians and cyclists that was available all day, every day of the year.

“We are fighting for the right for local communities to shape developments in the city of York that have a fundamental impact on their lives. Too often local communities are ignored by the council,” he claimed.

He said the group had identified legal issues with the council's planning process in reaching the decision which could be challenged through judicial review.

If successful, the permission would be nullified and a fresh application would be needed, which the group hoped would be rejected next time round.

He added that, to help cover legal expenses, the group had launched a crowdfunder called Justice for Leeman Road: https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/justice4leemanroad/.

The NRM declined to comment at this stage and The Press will publish the council's response when we receive it.