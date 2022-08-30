A pet crematorium has opened in York.

The Mill Cottage Pet Crematorium will operate from a family-home in Windmill Drive, Heslington.

It has been launched by dog lovers Paul and Theresa Williams of Williams Driver Training.

Theresa, a 44-year-old mum-of-three, has worked in primary schools and then as an undertaker when her now adult children were at secondary school.

From being an undertaker, Theresa became a funeral director but joined her husband Paul three years ago as a driving instructor.

However, Theresa had wanted to open a pet crematorium for some years.

She said: “We both worked super hard to earn the money. As a husband and wife driving school we were a hit. We never struggled for work.”

The couple saved money but needed a larger house for the venture, eventually finding Mill Cottage, which they moved into.

The owner, Halifax Estates, agreed to their plans, but then the pandemic and its lockdowns happened, and the couple had to live off their savings as being self-employed, they did not qualify for furlough.

However, between the lockdowns, they were able to build up some savings, and at the start of this year, were able to submit their plans to City of York Council, which were recently approved.

The pet lovers lost their two dogs two years ago, an event which helped Theresa understand how to serve her future clients.

She said: “I want to create an experience that helps them through the grieving process. We are doing ONLY single pet cremations. No other pets ashes will be in sight. So they will be genuinely the owners pet only.”

Paul, 44, will be groundsman and work the incinerator and Theresa will be front-of-house. Their adult children will also help-out part-time in addition to their own jobs.

The couple plan to collect pets from vets or owners, returning the ashes within two days.

The business has begun attracting inquiries and carried out its first cremation this week.

Trade will be helped by the couple offering pet plans to pay for such services.

Theresa said: “Losing a pet can be equally as devastating as losing a human. We grieve the same, we have to deal with the burial or cremation and then we are left with the grief cycle.

“Occasionally non-pet owners struggle to see the pet owners’ loss and dismiss it as it’s only a pet.

“Some people only have their pet, their pet may be their ears or eyes, their pet may be their only companion.

“When the time comes to say goodbye, we want to be there to help and support and make things easier.”

Theresa added: “I want people of all walks to have the same opportunity to say goodbye to their pet with respect and dignity.”