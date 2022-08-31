A “nasty piece of work” with a history of violence against women has been jailed for a prolonged and “degrading” attack on his latest partner.

Zachary Christian Boaler, 29, has a series of convictions for attacking girlfriends and female members of his family, York Crown Court heard.

Satpal Roth-Sharma, prosecuting, said his latest victim was aware that Boaler had attacked an earlier girlfriend because she had asked police about his convictions under Clare’s Law.

She decided to continue the relationship and in the early hours of May 29, he had attacked her, filmed her while insulting her, destroyed her phone and vandalised other items in her home.

“She said she was pregnant and he replied ‘I don’t care about the baby’,” Ms Roth-Sharma said.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris said: “This was a multi-faceted attack, degrading and it went from room to room.

“You clearly have a problem with the opposite sex. You do have to have a long hard think about what sort of person you are.

“All I have heard is ‘poor old me with ADHD’. That isn’t an excuse for what you did, which was a disgrace.

“People with ADHD don’t behave like this because they have ADHD.

“It is because you are a nasty piece of work.”

Boaler, of Rudding Lane, Riccall, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to his partner, criminal damage and an assault by kicking a person.

He was jailed for 17 months.

Ms Roth-Sharma said after Boaler had been released from prison part-way through a sentence for attacking an earlier partner, he had broken his prison licence conditions by having a relationship with the May 29 victim and been sent back to serve more time behind bars.

After a second prison release he had taken his latest partner’s car to the pub where he drank alcohol. She sent him a message saying she would remove him from the insurance because of his irresponsible behaviour.

He returned home at 4am.

He slapped her across the face at the start of the prolonged and lengthy attack during which he filmed her, threw her phone across the room and stamped on it.

“The defendant’s behaviour was intimidating, intended to cause harm and distress,” said Ms Roth-Sharma.

The attack moved into the bedroom where he interrogated her and if she got the answers wrong punched her in the head. One punch caused her to fall out of bed and hit her head on a cabinet. The attack left the woman with bruising and reddening, said the prosecuting barrister.

For Boaler, Robert Stevenson said he could be hard-working and very kind. “He is a man with some difficulties which seem to underpin his offending,” he said. “He was in the process of being formally assessed for ADHD”.

Boaler was remorseful and had abstained from drink and drugs for months before the attack. Then he had relapsed and that had led to the attack.