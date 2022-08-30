A MAN has been arrested after a seagull was killed outside a takeaway shop in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened outside Ako Kebabs and Waterhouse bar on St Thomas Street in Scarborough, at 2.22am on Saturday (August 13).
A police spokesman said: "A man allegedly killed a seagull which was on the pavement.
"Officers attended the location and arrested one man on suspicion of an animal cruelty offence.
"CCTV shows that the man was with a group of people, additionally, a group of people seemed to confront the man afterwards.
"Officers are now appealing for this group to come forward."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Lee.Holmes@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Lee Holmes.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220143309 when passing information.
