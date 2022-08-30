A well-established York-based estate agents has moved premises, leaving Castlegate for Walmgate.

The family-run RM English has been around since 1884 and deals in chartered surveying and valuations, as well as agricultural, commercial and residential lettings and sales.

Head of Residential Property James Burley told the Press: "We were in Castlegate but we sought somewhere bustling with independent businesses, a place where York people would often visit.."

Overall, the company employs eight staff, with them rotated between the York head office and an office in Pocklington.

James says the company prides itself on the friendliness and experience of it staff, whose personal attention to their clients leads to much repeat business from them.

He said: "We are by no means the biggest estate agent in the area but it is our small, expert team that makes our service truly different. We will listen to you and your objectives and work tirelessly to ensure we achieve them."

James also says the sales and lettings markets are both doing very well at the moment.

"The lettings market is flying," he added.