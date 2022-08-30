A WOMAN died after a drugs overdose at her home in York, an inquest heard.

Amy Rebecca Clarke, 36, was found unresponsive in the bedroom at her ground floor flat in Bull Lane by her boyfriend James McCrory.

Coroner Jon Heath said Mr McCrory was unable to wake her up and called 999, and gave her CPR until paramedics arrived, and they told him she had gone.

He said a post mortem examination and toxicology tests were carried out, which found she had had an overdose of morphine at levels associated with fatality, possibly exacerbated by other drugs including diazepam and alcohol.

He said police had investigated Ms Clarke's death and concluded that there was no evidence of any third party involvement or of any suspicious circumstances.

Mr Heath said Ms Clarke, who was unemployed, had been to hospital previously because of overdoses.

A note was found in a bedside cabinet by police but it was not in a prominent position, and it appeared old and discoloured.

Mr Heath concluded that he was not satisfied on the evidence that she had intended to take her own life, but he was satisfied that her death was drug related.