POLICE have released fresh images of a woman who has gone missing from a care home in North Yorkshire.

As The Press reported yesterday, North Yorkshire Police say they are increasingly concerned for 73-year-old Judith Holliday who has not been seen in a North Yorkshire town since Saturday morning.

North Yorkshire Police said Judith was last seen walking along Harcourt Road in Harrogate at around 10.30am on Saturday morning and had not been seen or heard from since.

Missing: Judith Holliday

"CCTV cameras have seen Judith then turn right and walk in the direction of East Parade but we have been unable to trace her movements after this – could you have seen her in this area?

"Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Judith as she requires daily medication and it is not believed she has this with her. She also only has a limited amount of cash.

"Judith is described as white, thin with medium length white hair and was last seen wearing dark coloured trousers and a coat.

"Anyone who can help locate Judith is asked to contact us as a matter of urgency."

The last confirmed sighting was at Library Gardens in Harrogate town centre at 10.43am on the Saturday (August 27).

Specialist resources which include the operational support unit have spent the last few days searching for Judith.

A police drone has also been used to allow officers to search large open areas around the Harrogate area.

Anyone with information that could help with the search for Judith should email matthew.bulmer@ northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Matthew Bulmer.

If you have an immediate sighting of Judith, please call 999.