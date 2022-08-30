A LEISURE centre swimming pool is set to close for three days next week.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council says that East Riding Leisure Bridlington pool will be closed from 6pm next Wednesday, (September 7) until Saturday, (September 10). The pool and health suite will be closed for essential maintenance following an extremely busy summer period.

Works will include completion of the upgrades to the pool ventilation system started last December, along with other maintenance requirements on the swimming pool plant and equipment.

The Tone Zone Gym, sports hall, exercise classes and squash courts will remain open as normal throughout.

Adam Mainprize, general manager, East Riding Leisure Bridlington, said: “We apologise to our members and customers for the inconvenience caused by these essential works as we strive to continually improve the facilities we offer. The recent school holiday period has seen an unprecedented demand placed on our pools and we’re taking the opportunity to close at this time so there isn’t any disruption to our important school swimming lesson structure.

“I would like to thank our customers and members in advance for their patience and cooperation during these works.”