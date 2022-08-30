UPDATED 12.30PM: The road has now reopened and traffic is returning to normal.
A CRASH is partially blocking a major road in to York.
The A19 is currently partly blocked both ways north of the city near Shipton By Beningbrough with queueing traffic due to an accident at Ambler's Lane.
It's not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured in the crash.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the scene if at all possible.
