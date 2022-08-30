Drax has taken on seven apprentice engineers at its renewables plant near Selby.
The technical apprentices will work with engineers at the power station in a four year programme.
Drax says it is Britain’s biggest power station and one of Europe’s largest decarbonisation projects following its conversion from coal to using wood pellets imported from the USA.
Bruce Heppenstall, Drax Plant Director said: “Meeting our new apprentices is one of the highlights of my job. Providing these young people with the tools needed to become the skilled workforce of the future is not only essential to the success of our business, it’s also an incredibly rewarding part of what we do.
“Giving our apprentices the opportunity to work on the cutting-edge, environmental technologies of the future will ensure we’re nurturing our in-house talent and creating opportunities for people here in the North to lead the green energy revolution needed to get the UK to net zero, supporting a post-covid economic recovery.”
