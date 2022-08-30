AUTHORS of books based in Scarborough and York are to speak at an event.

Kate Evans and Andrew Martin will speak at Scarborough Library in the coming months.

Kate Evans burst onto the scene with a police series - including ‘A Wake of Crows’ and ‘Drowning Not Waving’ - based in Scarborough.

Kate will be at Scarborough Library on September 29 at 6pm.

Andrew Martin will be at Scarborough library on October 6 at 6pm.

He will talk about his bestselling ‘Jim Stringer’ series featuring the railway detective, and the sixth in the series – ‘The Last Train to Scarborough’.

His latest thriller ‘Powder Smoke’ is set in York.

Andrew will also be introducing his new non-fiction book, ‘Yorkshire: There and Back’, reminiscing about the county from his 1970s childhood to the present day.

Tickets for the events are priced at £4 and are available to buy at Scarborough Library, by calling 01609 536602 or emailing scarborough.library@northyorks.gov.uk

Executive member for libraries at North Yorkshire County Council, Cllr Greg White, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Kate and Andrew as special guests in the autumn.

"Crime novels are incredibly popular with library users and it’s great to showcase their novels - some of which are set in the beautiful coastal town of Scarborough.”