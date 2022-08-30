A York property developer has launched its first serviced office premises in the city, which is designed to accommodate new post-pandemic ways of working such as hybrid and co-working.

London Ebor Developments has invested over £3m in Independence House at Nether Poppleton, close to the outer ring road.

The 16,000 sq ft building has been refurbished and extended to provide a range of serviced offices, co-working and hot desking areas, as well as virtual office services, breakout areas and four meeting rooms.

York PR agency The Partners Group is the first tenant to move into the new office space.

Director Monica Green said: “We have embraced hybrid working, with the team dividing their time between the new office and working remotely.

"This has allowed us to downsize from our previous premises and move to serviced office space.

Monica continued: "The benefits of Independence House include its great location, plus the opportunity to meet other business owners who will take advantage of this flexible accommodation.”

Paul Spencer, Managing Director of London Ebor Developments said: “Our new offering is as much for established businesses seeking a new flexible HQ as it is for the freelancers of York.

“We know that regardless of their company size, people are increasingly looking beyond the basics when it comes to what their office delivers. We felt that our revitalised approach needed to be centred around convenience and value for money.

“For businesses ready to take the next step for growth – or workers who simply can’t face another day working from their kitchen table – we’ve ensured we can offer the right package for everyone.

“We are delighted to be launching Independence House in York and are pleased to welcome The Partners Group to the premises.”

Independence House was built in 1990 on a 0.32ha site.

The purpose-built building also offers parking for 40 cars.

Independence House can be contacted on 01904 917050 and details can be found at https://independencehouseyork.co.uk/