HUNDREDS of pupils at a popular York school have been going for gold thanks to a pioneering arts award scheme.

Students across three year groups at Archbishop Holgate's CE School in Badger Hill have been working towards their bronze, silver and gold Arts Award.

Additionally as part of the schools outreach programme, arts and culture lead Molly Newton has been working with local primaries to deliver the foundation Arts Award qualification called Discover.

Since September, Students in Year 9 have been working across art, music, food tech, DT and conversational Spanish to achieve their silver Arts Award and have also been on three cultural visits to the National Science and Media museum, The Royal Armouries and The Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Students in Year 7 have been working on a special project in DT to achieve the bronze award and Year 12 students have been developing their skills in music, art, IT and creative writing as well preparing a leadership project and carrying out extensive research about arts issues as part of a wider plan to achieve their gold award next term.

Portrait work in Art inspired by artist Alana dee Haynes at Archbishop Holgate's CE School

Through the AHS Arts Award programme more than 450 young people have gained Discover, bronze or silver accreditation this year.

Molly said: "In the Autumn term the school’s outstanding Ofsted report stated that “pupils benefit hugely from the extensive opportunities to learn in and out of the classroom. They value this cultural enrichment” Arts Award is and will continue to be a huge part of that enrichment."

Head teacher Andrew Daly said: "We are once again delighted with the Arts Award success at Archbishop Holgate's and wider in the community. The students really enjoy the projects and the range of cultural trips and visits on offer have been another great opportunity for students for enrichment beyond the classroom."

Students have said: "I thought Arts Award was great as it meant I could go through so many new creative challenges with different people and learn how to create things I'm proud of.

Another said: "Arts Award has been such a beneficial experience for me. Unlike our normal timetabled lessons, the activities we participated in were a chance to incorporate our own creativity and collaborate with each other in every lesson.

"All of the topics that took place involved teamwork. This aspect ensured that we had the ability to contribute but also use empathy to make sure everyone agreed on the ideas of the group. I hope this programme continues in the future."

Making miniature shop fronts in DT

Parents have said: "At a time when it feels like there is a real pressure to cut back on arts within schools, I’m delighted AHS is embracing them and recognises their benefit.

"Arts subjects are such an invaluable way to encourage creativity, confidence and self expression in our young people and my daughter has thoroughly enjoyed the Arts Award in Year 9. It has given her the opportunity to access subjects she has not chosen for her GCSEs which she has loved."

Another said: "Following the lockdowns of the past 2 years my son has really enjoyed the range of projects he has undertaken as part of his Arts Award. The chance to do creative tasks with other students has engaged his interest and allowed them all to undertake a wide range of activities outside of the usual academic curriculum."

Portrait work in Art