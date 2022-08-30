A MAN was seen exposing himself in public in a North Yorkshire town - and police have launched an appeal for information.
The incident happened close to the old swimming pool in the area of the promenade on South Cliff in Scarborough on the morning of Saturday (August 27) at around 7.55am.
North Yorkshire Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, with blonde/grey hair which was described as mop/messy in style," a spokesperson for the force said.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Joe.Daniel@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joe Daniel.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220153202 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article