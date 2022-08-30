A NORTH Yorkshire brewery is celebrating its 30th anniversary this September by relaunching an award-winning IPA.

Originally brewed in 2015 in homage to its founder, Paul Theakston, Black Sheep's Pathmaker is an "unapologetic" IPA at four per cent.

The relaunch of Pathmaker will tell the unique story of the brewery’s founding in a modern and creative way. The beer is aimed at pubs and bars to satisfy the needs of increasingly curious beer enthusiasts, as well as the long-standing Black Sheep drinkers wanting a punchy, bitter IPA to toast the 30th anniversary in true fashion.

Jonny Kirkham, head of sales and marketing director at Black Sheep, said: "Pathmaker is about having the courage and conviction to chase your dreams, just like Black Sheep’s founder Paul Theakston did in 1992.

"As September marks the official birth date of the brewery, we felt there was no better time to relaunch our beloved IPA."

To mark both Yorkshire Day and the brewery’s 30th anniversary, Black Sheep recently served pints for just £1.29 all day on Sunday July 31 and Monday August 1.

The brewery will also be hosting an official birthday party on September 17, discussing Black Sheep’s rich history and aspirations to lift the entire cask industry through the Drink Cask Beer campaign.