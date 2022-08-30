A CHOIR in York will be travelling to a German city this week to celebrate their 50-year twin relationship.

On Wednesday (August 31), the York Philharmonic Choir travel to Munster, Germany to celebrate their relationship with Munsters Male Voice Choir ‘MarQant', They first performed together 1969.

For over 50 years the MarQant choir of Munster and the York choir have been visiting each other every few years - performing in joint concerts in their respective cities.

This year, the Philharmonic Choir will be formally welcomed by Munsters Mayor the Oberburgermeister Markus Lewe. There will be an exchange of gifts and a song or two will be performed in the Peace Hall within their city hall known as the Rathouse.

Mike Wash, chairman of the York Philharmonic Choir, said: "York was the first city in Europe to be twinned with Munster. To make this special collaboration, in October 1958, representation from York attended the reopening of the Rathouse in joint celebration.

"In 1960 representation from Munster attended the reopening of the Guildhall in York, equally significant. Both of these ancient buildings had been significantly damaged during the war.

"Over the years, we have rebuilt not only our buildings, but our friendships. Our respective choirs have been instrumental in forging our two cities together for over 50 years, since 1969."