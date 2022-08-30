FIREFIGHTERS have been called in after two fires in the open were started deliberately.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at shortly before 7.30pm on Bank Holiday Monday after reports of a fire in Hull Road in Osbaldwick, in York.
The York crew attended reports of small fire in the open which had been left unattended.
They used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.
Shortly afterwards they were called to Hospital Fields Road in York.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Huntington attended another report of a fire in the open near Millennium Bridge.
"This was located by crew proceeding on foot to the location and extinguished using a knapsack sprayer.
"Again the cause was deliberate."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article